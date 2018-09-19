EAGAN, Minn. (WCCO) — It’s only Week 3 and the Minnesota Vikings made three moves to change the roster this week.

That’s life in the NFL. One of those new people is actually an old teammate. Another is expected to be the key to the kicking game. WCCO’s Mike Max has more.

For Tom Johnson, it’s like coming home. Except it’s a new home, not Eden Prairie. But it is the same coaching staff.

“I know all the guys here. This is pretty much where pretty much my career started so I think it’s a good fit and it’s only going to get better,” Johnson said.

The more intriguing add is Danny Bailey. Enough success in his past that at least you feel it stabilizes what can be a critical position.

“If it was possible I wanted to somewhere that I had an opportunity to win and be a part of an organization that’s right there and right on the brink of having a lot of success,” Bailey said.

His performance dropped a bit last season in Dallas, and he did go through an injury, but the new conditions should be ideal.

“Can’t complain on eight games a year inside so that was a plus as well. Just the win now mentality, the guys in the locker room have been great. It’s a really great locker room,” Bailey said.

All the coach wants is to sleep well at night.

“You know he’s been a really good kicker and hopefully he’s really, really good for us,” Mike Zimmer said.

Dalvin Cook did not practice on Wednesday, nursing a hamstring injury. The good news is center Pat Elflein was back at full speed and hopeful of starting on Sunday.