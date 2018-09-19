Welcome to WCCO.com’s 2018 political guide!

We reached out to all Minnesota candidates running for U.S Senate, Governor, U.S Congress, Attorney General, Secretary of State and State Auditor this fall. Candidates were asked to provide a two-minute video discussing their platform as well as answer a set of our viewer’s questions.

Above is the video Sarah Wellington provided. This is not a paid advertisement nor does WCCO endorse any candidate.

Responses from Sarah Wellington, Legal Marijuana Now candidate for Senate:

Candidate did not supply answers to written questionnaire.