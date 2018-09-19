MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Chief Justice of the United States John G. Roberts, Jr. will take part in the University of Minnesota’s annual Stein Lecture series Oct. 16.

The lecture series invites leaders of the governments of the United States and other nations to engage in conversation with professor and dean of the university’s law school Robert Stein about topics of national and international interest.

Justice Roberts was nominated by President George W. Bush as Chief Justice of the United States in 2005, serving in the position since September of that year.

Stein Lectures in the past have featured Vice President Walter Mondale, Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, Justice Sonia Sotomayor and Justice Antonin Scalia.

