MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — “The Mary Tyler Moore Show” first aired on CBS on this day in 1970.

The sitcom, set in Minneapolis at the fictional TV station WJM, ran for seven years and won 29 Emmy Awards.

mary tyler moore statue on nicollet mall ‘The Mary Tyler Moore Show’ Turns 48

The Mary Tyler Moore statue on the Nicollet Mall (credit: CBS)

The show featured several beloved actors, including Betty White, Ed Asner, Valerie Harper, Ted Knight and Cloris Leachman.

Minneapolis has its own tribute to Mary Tyler Moore on the Nicollet Mall in downtown Minneapolis. A statue depicting the moment Moore throws her hat in the air is at the corner 7th Street.

