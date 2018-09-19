MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The Twin Cities Film Fest has announced its lineup for 2018, opening with a screening of “Time for Ilhan,” the critically-acclaimed documentary about state Rep. Ilhan Omar.

Omar will be in attendance for the screening along with director Norah Shapiro and cinematographer Chris Newberry.

Among other notable names attending the festival are John Heder, star of the comedy, “When Jeff Tried to Save the World.” The film serves as the Centerpiece Highlight Oct. 19.

David Arquette and Tom Arnold will also attend for the U.S. premiere of “Saving Flora” on Oct. 22, and Minnesota-based chef Andrew Zimmern will attend Oct. 25 for the Midwest premiere of “Chef Flynn,” a documentary about a 10-year-old who transformed his living room into a supper club.

For the complete schedule and information on tickets, passes and locations, click here.

The Twin Cities Film Fest run from Oct. 17 through Oct. 27.