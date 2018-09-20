  • WCCO 4On Air

Driver, 80, Is Cooperating With Police; Impairment Not Suspected
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Minnetonka police say they are actively investigating after a 3-year-old boy was killed when he ran into traffic Thursday morning.

According to police, officers were called at 9:15 a.m. to the intersection of Smetana Road and Feltl Road on the report of a child struck by a vehicle.

Police say a driver, an 80-year-old Minnetonka man, was traveling eastbound on Smetana Road when he struck the boy, who had darted into traffic. The boy was pronounced dead on the scene.

The driver is cooperating with police and police do not suspect the driver was impaired.

Police say the initial investigation indicated the boy, who was in the care of a family member, was running along the road before he ran into traffic.

The boy’s identity will be released by the Hennepin County Medical Examiner.

