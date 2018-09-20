  • WCCO 4On Air

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — In honor of World Car-Free day on Friday, Nice Ride Minnesota will be giving out free passes for commuters to try out the new dockless bikes.

Nice Ride Minnesota’s fleet of 1,500 blue dockless bikes hit the streets on Tuesday.

In order to participate, you need to download the Nice Ride app and the free pass will be there – no promo code necessary.

The free pass is valid for unlimited 30-minute rides. Overage fees may apply and it’s only available in the Nice Ride app on Friday.

Click here for more.

