MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Fall arrives this weekend!

You know what that means — time to visit a pumpkin patch or corn maze.

Celebrate the start of fall at a corn maze!

Fresh Acres is opening a new corn maze half way between St. Michael and Monticello on Jason Avenue Northeast.

There will also be a petting zoo, inflatables, games, a corn pit, pumpkins, and fall decor.

The maze will be open weekends through October.

Junk Bonanza Vintage Market

The Junk Bonanza Vintage Market is returning to Canterbury Park.

Whether you are decorating a new home or planning a vintage wedding, you can find all kinds of beautiful antiques and reimagined treasures including furniture, home and garden decor, jewelry and more.

Junk Bonanza takes place Thursday through Saturday.

Raptor Release

You and your family have an opportunity to watch a live raptor release this weekend.

The U of M’s Raptor Center will release birds back into the wild this Saturday at the Carpenter St Croix Valley Nature Center in Hastings.

You’ll also have the chance to meet some of The Raptor Center’s winged ambassadors.

Gasthof’s Oktoberfest

Finally, it’s that time of year!

Oktoberfest is here.

Gasthof’s tent party begins this Friday and will take place every weekend through Oct. 13.

Enjoy live polka music, pretzels and, of course, beer in a stein.