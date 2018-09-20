MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A 27-year-old woman is dead and three children are in the hospital after a rollover crash in Red Wing Wednesday afternoon.

According to Red Wing police, the incident occurred at around 3:33 p.m. Wednesday west of Spring Creek Road just south of Graves Drive.

Upon arrival, police found a vehicle resting on its roof in a ravine west of Spring Creek Road and officers heard voices coming from the vehicle.

Fire crews responded and after an extended extrication, three children – a 7-year-old girl, a 1-and-a-half-year-old boy and 7-month-old girl — were removed from the vehicle. They were treated on the scene and taken to the Mayo Clinic Health System in Red Wing.

The driver of the vehicle, a 27-year-old Red Wing woman, was killed in the crash. Her name is being withheld pending family notification.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.