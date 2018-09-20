  • WCCO 4On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    07:00 AMCBS This Morning
    09:00 AMWCCO Mid-Morning
    10:00 AMThe Price Is Right
    11:00 AMThe Young and the Restless
    12:00 PMWCCO 4 News at Noon
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Brain, Lazy

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — If you could choose, would you rather have some couch time, or start a special project? If you said couch time, you wouldn’t be alone.

Canadian researchers say our brains may be hardwired to take the path that comes easier. That could help explain why people are lazy even though they know it’s not good for them.

According to a study published in the Neuropsychologia, findings suggest that the human brain is innately attracted to sedentary behaviors – and our attraction to lazy days has likely been reinforced over generations.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.