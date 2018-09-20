MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — If you could choose, would you rather have some couch time, or start a special project? If you said couch time, you wouldn’t be alone.

Canadian researchers say our brains may be hardwired to take the path that comes easier. That could help explain why people are lazy even though they know it’s not good for them.

According to a study published in the Neuropsychologia, findings suggest that the human brain is innately attracted to sedentary behaviors – and our attraction to lazy days has likely been reinforced over generations.