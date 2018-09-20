MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – A line of severe storms is expected to sweep over Minnesota on Thursday afternoon, bringing a significant threat of tornadoes to the southeastern corner of the state.

The National Weather Service says an area of southeastern Minnesota and western Wisconsin, including the Twin Cities metro, is under an enhanced risk of severe weather.

Meteorologist Matt Brickman says that the severe storms will move into the metro around 4 p.m. and rumble through the evening rush hour. Threats include large hail and damaging winds.

As the storms continue to push south toward Red Wing and Rochester, the front will mix with warm air pushing up from the plains, creating a significant tornado risk.

“There’s going to be enough twist in the atmosphere for tornadoes to develop,” Brickman said. “There’s a pretty good likelihood that we do see tornadoes in southeastern Minnesota.”

By about 10 p.m., the severe storms should push out of the state.

Flash flooding is also a concern for communities in southwestern Minnesota.

Thursday is expected to bring steady rain all day to the area, and when added to what fell Wednesday, there’s a chance of flash flooding.

Looking ahead, Friday will be dry, cloudy and cool in the metro. Highs are only expected to climb into the mid 50s.

However, the sun will return this weekend.

Sunday, the first full day of autumn, looks to be particularly beautiful, with highs reaching the low 70s.