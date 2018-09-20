MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Severe weather struck southern Minnesota Thursday night, causing several tornado warnings for communities just south of the Twin Cities metro.

Damage has been reported in Elysian, Faribault, Dundas and Northfield. There are also reports of severe damage at Faribault Airport.

WCCO-TV has a crew en route to the area to follow any developments.

By about 10 p.m., the storms should push out of the state, setting the stage for a cool but dry Friday, with highs only reaching the mid-50s in the Twin Cities.

Looking ahead, the weekend will bring the return of sunshine. The first full day of autumn, Sunday, looks to be sunny with highs climbing back into the 70s.