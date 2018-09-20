MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Nearly 30 years since Jacob Wetterling’s abduction, most of the files in the investigation will be made public.

Wetterling was kidnapped and murdered. Two years ago Danny Heinrich confessed to the crimes and led authorities to the location of Wetterling’s remains.

On Thursday, Stearns County will release more than 40,000 pages of documents; 4,000 pages are being left out, because a judge ordered them returned to the FBI.

Robert Dudley studied the case for his books about the kidnapping. He believes the file will only show all of the stray paths investigators were led down, from tips about suspicious neighbors or cross-country crime sprees.

“I don’t think anything positive is going to come from the release,” he said. “I think as far as the public is concerned they’re saying enough is enough. The case was solved let’s just let Jacob rest in peace.”

He added the most relevant information pointing to Danny Heinrich just days after Jacob went missing have already been released and widely reported.

Under the law, a criminal case is public once it’s closed. Two years ago, when the documents were first set for release, the family sued the county to stop it.

Some media outlets joined the lawsuit, fighting for their release. WCCO-TV was not among the stations joining that lawsuit.

In a statement Wednesday, the Wetterling’s said:

Tomorrow, the investigative file in the search for Jacob will be released. It is difficult for us to relive those dark days. With time, our family is healing and getting stronger and we appreciate all of the efforts to make things better for future victims of crime, their families and for all of us. Our hearts hurt for anyone who is pained or hurt from the release of this file. Clearly, changes are still needed.

Hug your children. Tell them how unique and special they are. Say a prayer. Light a candle. Hold hands. Be with friends and always hope.

WCCO-TV plans to look closely at the files before reporting any specifics out of respect for the family. We will only post select documents we’ve reviewed on our website, not the entire case file.