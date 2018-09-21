  • WCCO 4On Air

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Contractors across the country say they’re facing a shortage of construction workers.

An industry-wide survey from the Associated General Contractors of America found that 80 percent of construction firms reported having a tough time filling positions. Contractors say the shortages are due to misconceptions about the industry.

“Educators, teachers, counselors and parents all feel that the construction industry is a low paying career and it’s a dirty career and that’s absolutely not the case,” said contractor Tom Brown.

The shortages are forcing contractors to offer better pay and benefits to attract workers. According to Indeed.com, the average pay for a first time construction worker is about $18 an hour in Minnesota and $15 an hour in Wisconsin.

