MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The Minneapolis City Council is expected to make its final vote on where to move a growing homeless encampment Friday.

A homeless encampment, just outside of downtown Minneapolis on Hiawatha Avenue, continues to grow as the City Council debates how to safely relocate the residents. An estimated 300 homeless people are now living at the encampment.

At a council meeting Thursday, Minneapolis leaders recommended moving the encampment to 2600 Minnehaha Avenue, which is near two chart schools. There’s also another proposed spot at the Roof Depot in the East Phillips neighborhood that is being considered.

LaDonna Redmond, who is running for Hennepin County Commissioner, told the council she wants the site to be a temporary solution. Her son died from a drug overdose in the encampment and she wants more resources to be provided to those who need it.

“We have no more time to waste. Two deaths at the encampment is far too many. I am advocating along with a navigation system I’d like to see a safe injection site,” Redmond said.

Council leaders say the goal is to have the new site ready for occupancy by the end of October.