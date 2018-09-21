INVER GROVE HEIGHTS, Minn. (WCCO) – Two men have pleaded guilty to a 2017 armed robbery of an Inver Grove Heights cellphone store. One of the men pleaded guilty in August, and another entered his plea Friday.

Jamaal Marquie Mays, 33, and Jaquon Keshawn Moman, 26, entered a Verizon Wireless store in Inver Grove Heights on Aug. 17, 2017, armed with a .45 caliber semi-automatic pistol. The two men waited for customers to leave the store, then held a store employee at gunpoint while demanding money and cellphones, according to court documents.

Police said the employee shot Mays in self-defense while pretending to comply, police said, and Mays shot his firearm as well. A stray bullet grazed another worker in an adjacent restaurant during the exchange.

Mays was wounded and remained at the store. Moman fled on foot following the gunfire.

Both men were each convicted of one count of robbery and one count of discharging a firearm during and in relation to a crime of violence.