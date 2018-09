Every Friday, we feature a special pet guest on WCCO 4 News At Noon.

So says the Animal Humane Society, “Parker is a 4-year-old Australian Cattle Dog mix. She is easy going and full of love. Playful and spunky, Parker has done well with young kids and other dogs in the past. We think she’d do best in a home without cats.

“Parker has a great smile and a great personality. She can’t wait to find the perfect new home.”