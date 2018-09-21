MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — An album of newly-released music from Prince is now available to fans.

Warner Brother Records has released a new record titled “Piano and a Microphone 1983.” It’s a 35-year-old cassette tape that Prince recorded of himself playing piano and singing at his home studio in Chanhassen, Minnesota.

The basement tape release includes hit songs like “Purple Rain” and “17 Days.”

A new video was also unveiled for the song “Mary Don’t You Weep,” depicting the effects of gun violence. Earlier this summer, the song featured prominently in the end credits for Spike Lee’s movie “BlacKkKlansman.”