SCHOOL CLOSINGS:A number of schools are closed or delayed following Thursday night's severe storms.
Filed Under:Prince

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — An album of newly-released music from Prince is now available to fans.

Warner Brother Records has released a new record titled “Piano and a Microphone 1983.” It’s a 35-year-old cassette tape that Prince recorded of himself playing piano and singing at his home studio in Chanhassen, Minnesota.

The basement tape release includes hit songs like “Purple Rain” and “17 Days.”

A new video was also unveiled for the song “Mary Don’t You Weep,” depicting the effects of gun violence. Earlier this summer, the song featured prominently in the end credits for Spike Lee’s movie “BlacKkKlansman.”

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.