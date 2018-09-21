MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – A number of communities are cleaning up after powerful winds, heavy rains and at least one tornado tore through southeastern Minnesota Thursday night, leaving thousands without power and some schools closed.

The National Weather Service has already confirmed that a tornado touched down in Cannon Falls, a community about 30 miles south of the Twin Cities.

So far, no injuries have been reported.

However, the tornado downed power lines, leaving hundreds in the dark. As a result, the local school district, which was affected by the outages, cancelled classes.

RELATED: School Closings

In nearby Owatonna, the district also canceled classes due to power outages and blocked roads. Likewise, in Faribault and Northfield, classes were delayed two hours due to the severe storms.

The other district to cancel classes Friday was GHEC Public Schools in Granada, which is just north of the Iowa border in central Minnesota.

It was a rough night for liquor stores. Best Buy Liquor store in Cannon Falls on the left, Firehouse Liquors in Dundas on the right. #mnwx pic.twitter.com/7bRtwnAu4M — Matt Brickman (@Matt_Brickman) September 21, 2018

—

The National Weather Service has several crews investigating damage across southern Minnesota. They will determine if the damage was caused by tornadoes or strong winds.

WCCO-TV crews found extensive damage at the Faribault Municipal Airport. The landscape was littered with sheet metal from mangled hangars, some of which collapsed onto the planes they housed.

In nearby Northfield, the Red Barn Pizza Farm was completely flattened. It remains unclear if the culprit was a tornado or straight-line winds.

The pizza farm’s owner said Friday that two weddings were slated to be held there this weekend. Six more were planned through the end of the year.

In the Twin Cities metro, some communities dealt with flash flooding as the storms dumped inches of rain on cities that were already soaked by days of showers.

Photos from WCCO-TV viewers showed streets in the north metro that looked like rivers, some with cars submerged up to the windows.

—

Looking ahead, Friday is expected to be dry and cool, with temperatures struggling to get out of the 50s. The overnight lows are expected to be the coldest Minnesota has seen since late April.

The sun will return Saturday. Moreover, the first day of autumn, Sunday, will bring a slight warm-up, with highs reaching the 70s.