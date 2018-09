MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The new Topgolf entertainment complex opens Friday in Brooklyn Center.

The open-air range has both fans and heaters to give golfers the best shot – even in the middle of winter.

Topgolf provide clubs and special microchipped balls that players try to hit towards targets in order to score points.

One hour of golf ranges between $25 and $45, depending on the time of day.

Food and drinks are also available.