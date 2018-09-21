It’s Week 3 in the NFL season and it’s already a rivalry week as the Minnesota Vikings are taking on the Buffalo Bills at home.

So you’re playing fantasy football, and you want some Vikings in your lineup? Who should you play?

Real simple this week. Kirk Cousins has a hot hand and they’ll play it. Look for him to go deep early and often against the suspect Buffalo defense right now.

And look for the Vikings defense to put a lot of heat on a rookie quarterback. I think they’re good for 6 points. The Vikings should score big.

——-

Additional fantasy insights for the Vikings Week 3 matchup against the Bills:

Adam Thielen: After a huge performance last week against Green Bay, expect more favorable match-ups for the wide receiver. As long as Bills cornerback, Tre’Davious White stays off his back, Thielen should continue to put up big numbers in Week 3.

Latavius Murray: Dalvin Cook is out this week mending a hamstring injury, so plan on starting Latavius Murray. The backup running back is more than capable of carrying a full workload and could have a big impact if he gets enough touches.

Bills will continue to start Rookie Josh Allen at QB – and a Rookie QBs best friend is a good run game!

Chris Ivory: LeSean McCoy’s chances of starting this week are slim as he grapples with a rib injury. Should McCoy sit out Sunday’s game, Chris Ivory is your next best bet for the Bills. Scoring a touchdown in Week 2 against the Chargers, Ivory brings some power to the table. Still expect it to be a tough match-up against the Vikings unbreakable defense.