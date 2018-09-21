MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — If anyone’s looking for a little inspiration for their post-retirement career, you could do a lot worse than taking a cue from Wisconsin’s Terry Lauerman.

The 75-year-old man is a volunteer at the Safe Haven Pet Sanctuary in Green Bay. His primary job, as it seems, is to take naps with the various cats.

Save Haven’s founder, Elizabeth Feldhausen, says that Lauerman “just walked in” one day, with a cat brush and an intention.

He’s been there for about six months, so Feldhausen said “eventually we told him he was an official volunteer and had him fill out our volunteer form.”

His typical day on the job involves him spending an hour snoozing on the couch with one cat. And then he’ll wake up and move onto a doze with the next cat.

The job isn’t paid, but Lauerman evidently enjoys the work.

“We are so lucky to have a human like Terry,” the shelter said in a Facebook post. “Terry just came along one day and introduced himself. He said he’d like to brush cats. Eventually, it became everyday. He brushes all of the cats, and can tell you about all of their likes and dislikes. He also accidentally falls asleep most days. We don’t mind – Cats need this! Terry is a wonderful volunteer.”

The post has already received well in excess of 85,000 reactions on Facebook.