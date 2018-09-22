BUHL, Minn. (WCCO) – A 21-year-old man was flown to the hospital Saturday with life-threatening injuries after an ATV crash in Buhl.

According to authorities, speed and alcohol appear to be factors in the crash.

Police say the ATV was traveling westbound on Memorial Drive when it left the roadway into a ditch, traveled through the air, then flipped multiple times. The 21-year-old Virginia, Minnesota, man and a 19-year-old woman were ejected from the ATV.

Another ATV saw the crash from a few hundred feet away and attempted to assist by turning around in the road, but the 25-year-old male driver rolled the vehicle. He was then pinned underneath until neighbors in the area assisted.

The 21-year-old was airlifted to St. Luke’s hospital in Duluth and later to a Twin Cities hospital. The 19-year-old woman from Cloquet and the 25-year-old man from Chisholm were both transported to Fairview University Medical Center-Mesabi in Hibbing for non-life threatening injuries.

Police say the crash is under investigation.