Filed Under:Brett Kavanaugh, Christine Blasey Ford, Chuck Grassley, Sexual Assault, U.S. senate
Christine Blasey Ford And Brett Kavanaugh (credit: CBS)

WASHINGTON (AP) — Lawyers for the woman who’s accusing Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh of a sexual assault decades ago when they were teenagers say they’ve accepted the Senate Judiciary Committee’s request for her to tell her story.

But attorneys for Christine Blasey Ford say in a letter to the committee’s Republican majority that they want to set up a time later Saturday to keep discussing terms of Ford’s appearance.

The letter says Ford “accepts” the committee’s request that in the coming week she would “provide her first-hand knowledge of Brett Kavanaugh’s sexual misconduct.”

The lawyers say they are “hopeful that we can reach agreement on details” of Ford’s appearance.

