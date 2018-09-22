HASTINGS, Minn. (WCCO) – The City of Hastings issued a boil advisory Saturday after detecting E. coli bacteria in a section of the public water system.

Boiled or bottled water should be used for drinking, making ice, brushing teeth and food preparation until further notice, the advisory states.

The advisory is for anyone who lives in Hastings city limits and is served by the city water system. Residents should bring all water to a full boil and let it boil for at least a minute.

The Minnesota Department of Health and the City of Hastings will begin disinfecting the water system with chlorine beginning Saturday and extending through Sunday. The city anticipates the problem being resolved in 3-5 days. Residents will be notified when the advisory has been lifted.

E. coli bacteria indicate that water may be contaminated with human or animal wastes. If symptoms such as diarrhea, cramps, nausea or headaches are experienced or persist, seek medical attention.

For more information on precise areas affected, visit the City of Hastings website.