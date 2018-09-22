  • WCCO 4On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    9:00 PM48 Hours
    10:00 PMWCCO 4 News at Ten
    10:35 PMWCCO 4 News at 10:35
    11:05 PMPaid Program
    11:35 PMNCIS: New Orleans
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Boil Water Advisory, Hastings

HASTINGS, Minn. (WCCO) – The City of Hastings issued a boil advisory Saturday after detecting E. coli bacteria in a section of the public water system.

Boiled or bottled water should be used for drinking, making ice, brushing teeth and food preparation until further notice, the advisory states.

The advisory is for anyone who lives in Hastings city limits and is served by the city water system. Residents should bring all water to a full boil and let it boil for at least a minute.

The Minnesota Department of Health and the City of Hastings will begin disinfecting the water system with chlorine beginning Saturday and extending through Sunday. The city anticipates the problem being resolved in 3-5 days. Residents will be notified when the advisory has been lifted.

E. coli bacteria indicate that water may be contaminated with human or animal wastes. If symptoms such as diarrhea, cramps, nausea or headaches are experienced or persist, seek medical attention.

For more information on precise areas affected, visit the City of Hastings website.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.