LINO LAKES, Minn. (WCCO) – Police are searching for a missing boater on Peltier Lake after he went overboard Saturday evening.

According to authorities, the boater is believed to have been struck by his boat after going overboard.

The search is ongoing, police say, with Lino Lakes Police, Anoka County Sheriff’s Office, Minnesota State Patrol and the White Bear Lake dive team all on scene.

No additional information has been released at this time.