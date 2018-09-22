Filed Under:Local TV, Minnesota State Patrol, Redwood County, Revere

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A 22-year-old Revere man is dead after a head-on crash involving a semi-truck Friday evening in Redwood County.

The Minnesota State Patrol said the crash happened at about 5:39 p.m. on Highway 14 at County Road 7 in Revere.

The victim, who was driving a 1997 Dodge Ram pickup truck, crossed the center lane while travelling eastbound on Hwy. 14 – colliding with the westbound semi.

The identity of the victim has not been released, but investigators say he was not wearing a seat belt.

The semi-truck driver, 31-year-old Nathan Wayne Silbernagel of Morgan, was not hurt.

The state patrol is investigating.

