MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Highway 610 in Maple Grove is back open Saturday morning after being closed due to a semi-truck on fire.

The Minnesota State Patrol says it happened just after 5:30 p.m. Friday at Elm Creek Boulevard.

The semi crashed into the guardrail and started on fire. The driver was not hurt.

All eastbound lanes of Highway 610 had to be closed for cleanup.

The highway re-opened just after 12:30 a.m. Saturday.