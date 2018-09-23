MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – University of Minnesota football coach PJ Fleck announced Sunday that cornerback Antoine Winfield Jr. will miss the rest of the season with a foot injury.

Winfield injured his left foot during Maryland’s opening possession in the Gophers’ 42-13 loss to the Terrapins. Maryland scored a touchdown on the play after Winfield left the field. He went into locker room after the injury, returned to the field without a helmet and didn’t play the rest of the game.

Fleck said Winfield will have surgery on his foot on Monday. Fleck said they will apply with the NCAA for a medical redshirt after the season, which would give Winfield a sixth year of eligibility.

“We are heartbroken for Antoine,” said head coach P.J Fleck. “Like Rodney Smith, I know he will keep his oar in the water, keep moving forward and will work tirelessly to return to the field next season. We believe Antoine meets the waiver requirement for a sixth year of eligibility and we will file that waiver with the NCAA at the conclusion of the season.”

Winfield returned a punt for a touchdown in the Gophers’ season-opener. He also recovered a fumble in Week 2 against Fresno State, and had 17 tackles on the season.