By Susan-Elizabeth Littlefield
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Minnesota Vikings fans are stunned by Sunday’s game against the Buffalo Bills.

Not only did the Vikings lose on their home turf, their only score was a late touchdown with the game decided. The Vikings fell to 1-1-1 after a 27-6 loss on Sunday.

As you can imagine, this game really threw Vikings fans for a loop. What a difference a day can make.

Sunday morning, hopes were sky-high and this evening, most fans just want the day to be over.  The weather was perfect and the odds clearly in the Vikings favor.  The atmosphere could only be described as hopeful.

Tailgaters were ready to roll, all amped up. It wasn’t long after they got inside the stadium things changed and the Vikings went down.

The upside is and on a day like this you need to find that silver lining — they have 13 games to redeem themselves. That starts Thursday night, when they head to Los Angeles to face the Rams.

