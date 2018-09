LINO LAKES, Minn. (WCCO) — A boater who was reported missing on Lake Peltier in Lino Lakes was found dead late Saturday.

Police say they responded to a report of a man was observed falling from his boat around 6:40 p.m. Crews launched a search effort, finding the man submerged around 11 p.m.

His identity will be released, pending notification to his family.