MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) –– You’re probably already overwhelmed with political ads and the election is still more than six weeks away.

Among the ads blanketing the airwaves are those out of Minnesota’s 2nd Congressional District.

The rematch between Congressman Jason Lewis and Angie Craig is ranked as a tossup.

In 2016 business, executive Angie Craig was favored to beat conservative radio talk show host Jason Lewis in the 2nd Congressional District. The district stretches south from Woodbury and includes all of Scott, Dakota, Goodhue and Wabasha Counties. But when the 2016 votes came in, Jason Lewis won by just under 2 percent.

Angie Craig says it was the perfect storm–a surge of same day registrations that went for Republicans and Donald Trump, fewer Democrats turning out than expected and a third party candidate getting 7 percent of the vote. Craig says this year is different.

“I tell you, it’s a very, very different election cycle,” Craig said. “Every single event that we have, we have a ton of people who have never participated in the political process before. They are off the sidelines.”

But Congressman Jason Lewis says he is optimistic about winning reelection. He says support for President Trump in the district is stronger than ever with voters giving the President credit for a strong economy and his tax cut bill.

In 2016 Donald Trump beat Hillary Clinton in the 2nd Congressional District by two percentage points.