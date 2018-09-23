MINNETONKA, Minn. (WCCO) — A 16-year-old died after he was stabbed Saturday in Minnetonka.

Officers arrived to an apartment complex around 8:15 p.m. and found the teen with a severe stab wound to the chest. He was transported to North Memorial Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Authorities believe the victim’s 12-year-old brother stabbed him with a kitchen knife. The victim’s mother and other family members were present at the time of the incident.

The suspect is currently under evaluation and police are working with the family to determine what led up to the stabbing.

The Hennepin County Medical Examiner will release the name of the victim.