MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Ten tornadoes: That’s the number of twisters weather experts believe may have ripped through southern Minnesota last week.

The National Weather Service issued a preliminary report over the weekend, detailing where the tornadoes hit Thursday evening and how powerful they were.

The strongest tornado, an estimated EF2, hit near Morristown, with winds stronger than 110 mph.

Most of the other tornadoes were rated EF1, with winds between 86 and 110 mph.

One twister, which touched down briefly in Ceylon, was an estimated EF0.

Here’s the full list:

1. Ceylon (EF0)

2. Granada (EF1)

3. Janesville/Waterville (EF1)

4. Morristown (EF2)

5. Faribault (EF1)

6. Northfield to Cannon Falls (EF1)

7. Cannon River between Dennison and Stanton (EF1)

8. Southwest Cannon Falls (EF1)

9. Dundas (EFI)

10. Medford (EF1)

Note: this is a preliminary list.

The weather service says it could be shortened if experts determine that one of the tornadoes hit two areas.

Also, the list could expand.

Experts say there are areas of interest east of Cannon Falls and northeast of Owatonna.

Either way, the tornadoes left a trail of damaged homes, flattened farms and up-rooted trees.

So far, no injuries have been reported.