Filed Under:I-35W, Minnesota State Patrol, Road Closure, Serious Injury Crash
(credit: MNDot)

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Interstate 35W northbound was shut down Monday night in the north Twin Cities metro due to a crash involving serious injuries, according to the Minnesota State Patrol.

Authorities responded to a crash shortly before 7 p.m. Monday on I-35W northbound at County Road 14 near the Forest Lake split. The State Patrol says two parties had to be airlifted to North Memorial Hospital with serious injuries.

I-35W was closed between Exit 36 in Lino Lakes and the split between I-35 and I-35 E near Forest Lake, and traffic was diverted to County Road 23. The State Patrol says I-35W was reopened shortly after 8:30 p.m.

The crash is under investigation.

