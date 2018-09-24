  • WCCO 4On Air

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – An LED upgrade of more than 24,000 streetlights began in Minneapolis last week, and the city is expected to save over $150,000 annually with the change.

Minneapolis serves as the final phase of the Xcel Energy project, which has taken place in nearly 350 communities in the state over a two-year period. The conversion focused on approximately 90,000 streetlights throughout the state.

According to Xcel Energy, LED fixtures use 40-60 percent less electricity than high-pressure sodium fixtures, and the conversion will mean less maintenance and fewer replacements.

The project is funded by Xcel Energy. There are no costs to Minneapolis for the replacements.

