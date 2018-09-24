  • WCCO 4On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    10:00 AMThe Price Is Right
    11:00 AMThe Young and the Restless
    12:00 PMWCCO 4 News at Noon
    12:30 PMThe Bold and the Beautiful
    1:00 PMThe Talk
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Detroit Lakes, Homicide

DETROIT LAKES, Minn. (WCCO) — A man has been arrested after police uncovered the body of another man buried on a Detroit Lakes property.

Police identified the body of 28-year-old Dylan Butler, who was found dead Saturday from apparent gunshot wounds at a home on Holbrook Road.

Jordan Dalman, 25, was arrested Friday in connection with Butler’s death after he arrived at the Otter Tail County Sheriff’s Office and informed officers of an incident that resulted in the death of a person.

Butler had lived with Dalman since May of this year.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.