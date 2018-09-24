DETROIT LAKES, Minn. (WCCO) — A man has been arrested after police uncovered the body of another man buried on a Detroit Lakes property.

Police identified the body of 28-year-old Dylan Butler, who was found dead Saturday from apparent gunshot wounds at a home on Holbrook Road.

Jordan Dalman, 25, was arrested Friday in connection with Butler’s death after he arrived at the Otter Tail County Sheriff’s Office and informed officers of an incident that resulted in the death of a person.

Butler had lived with Dalman since May of this year.