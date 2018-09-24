MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – The Minnesota Vikings say they’re focused on defensive end Everson Griffen’s well-being after two incidents this weekend.

According to an incident report, Griffen caused a disturbance at the Hotel Ivy in Minneapolis. Witnesses say he threatened to shoot someone if he wasn’t allowed into his room. Concerned staff waited for police in an office.

Griffen wasn’t there when officers arrived.

Later, police say Griffen went to a teammate’s house. The people there were concerned for him, but he left the property. He later had contact with police near his house and was taken away by ambulance.

Vikings General Manager Rick Spielman released a statement on the matter Monday night.

“We are aware of the situation involving Everson Griffen and certainly concerned by what we have heard. We are currently focused on Everson’s well-being and providing the appropriate support for him and his family.”

An NFL source tells WCCO’s Mike Max that he doesn’t expect Griffen to return to the Vikings any time soon.