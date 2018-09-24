  • WCCO 4On Air

Filed Under:12-Year-Old Arrested, Fatal Stabbing, Minnetonka Police Department
(credit: CBS)

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A 12-year-old boy has been arrested in connection to his 16-year-old brother’s stabbing death.

Minnetonka police say they arrested the boy Sunday evening. He’s now in custody and awaiting possible charges at the Hennepin County Juvenile Detention Center.

On Saturday, officers arrived to an apartment complex located on the 11000 block of Fairview Road around 8:15 p.m. and found the teen with a severe stab wound to the chest. He was transported to North Memorial Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Authorities believe the victim’s 12-year-old brother stabbed him with a kitchen knife. The victim’s mother and other family members were present at the time of the incident.

On the night of the incident, the 12-year-old was taken to the University of Minnesota Medical Center – Fairview for evaluation and later released to his family.

After more investigation, police arrested the boy. His identity will not be released at this time due to him being a minor.

The Hennepin County Attorney’s Office will now review the case and decide on charges.

The Hennepin County Medical Examiner will release the name of the victim.

