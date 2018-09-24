Check out the recipes from Kowalski’s below.

MUSTARD VINIAGRETTE

2 tbsp. Kowalski’s Champagne Honey Mustard

2 tbsp. red wine or apple cider vinegar

1 tsp. Kowalski’s Pure Honey

¼ cup Kowalski’s Extra Virgin Olive Oil

– kosher salt and freshly ground Kowalski’s Black Peppercorns, to taste

In a medium mixing bowl, whisk together mustard, vinegar and honey. Drizzle in oil very slowly, whisking constantly to form an emulsion. Season to taste with salt and pepper.

Makes about ½ cup.

BEAN AND FIG SALAD

30 oz. canned cannellini beans, rinsed and drained

6-8 dried Mission figs, thinly sliced

½ cup chopped walnuts, toasted

¼ cup (approx.) thinly sliced red onion

– Mustard Vinaigrette

1 oz. (approx.) fresh arugula or baby spinach leaves, stemmed

– freshly ground Kowalski’s Black Peppercorns, to taste

¼ oz. (approx.) chopped fresh Italian parsley, to taste

In a large mixing or salad bowl, combine first 4 ingredients (through onion). Drizzle with ¼ cup Mustard Vinaigrette; toss to coat. Fold in greens; drizzle with additional dressing to taste (about 2 tbsp.). Season with pepper and garnish with parsley. Serve immediately or store, covered, in the refrigerator for up to 3 days.

Serves 6.

ROASTED POTATOES AND JALAPEÑOS

1 ½ lbs. baby yellow potatoes, cut in half lengthwise

2 small (or 1 large) jalapeño peppers, stemmed, seeded and thinly sliced

2 tbsp. Kowalski’s Extra Virgin Olive Oil

1 tsp. kosher salt

– freshly ground Kowalski’s Black Peppercorns, to taste

– Mustard Vinaigrette

– very thinly sliced green onions and chopped fresh Italian parsley, to taste

In a medium mixing bowl, toss potatoes and jalapeños with oil; season with salt and pepper. In an oven preheated to 450°, roast on a rimmed baking sheet lined with parchment paper until edges are browned and potatoes are just tender (about 20 min.), turning once. Remove from oven and let cool slightly. Toss potatoes with Mustard Vinaigrette to taste; garnish with green onion and parsley.

Serves 4.

Tasty Tips:

• For added heat, slice the peppers with their seeds.

• Add crumbled cooked bacon to the onion and parsley garnish.