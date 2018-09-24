MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The Minnesota Department of Corrections says an officer died Monday due to a medical emergency after responding to an officer being assaulted at the Oak Park Heights Correctional Facility.

Authorities say an officer was assaulted by an inmate at about noon Monday. Other officers responded to assist. Two responding staff members were injured during the incident, evaluated and released.

Officials identified the officer who died as Joseph Parise. Authorities say Parise had returned to his post after the incident and experienced a medical emergency. He was taken to Regions Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Parise was 37 years old. He had worked for the Department of Corrections for four years.

“This is a very difficult day for our Oak Park Heights officers and employees, and our entire department. We are deeply saddened by today’s events. Support services will be available for Oak Park Heights employees, and all corrections officers and staff,” DOC officials said in a statement.

The Oak Park Heights Correctional Facility is on lock down while the incident is under investigation.