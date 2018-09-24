  • WCCO 4On Air

Filed Under:Barron County, Fatal Crash, Haugen

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Officials in Barron County say two people are dead after the car they were traveling in crossed the media and struck a semi loaded with liquid oxygen head-on early Sunday morning.

According to the county sheriff’s office, the incident occurred at 12:50 a.m. on Highway 53 north of Haugen. There, a car traveling south, driven by 28-year-lold Mathew Krear, crossed the median and struck the semi.

Kear and his passenger, 20-year-old Morgan Lasley, were killed in the crash. Both are from Chetek, Wisconsin.

The driver of the semi, 43-year-old Jeremy Loeffelholz of Orfordville, Wisconsin, was treated at the scene and released.

The semi was loaded with liquid oxygen, but no oxygen was released due to the crash. Highway 53 was closed for about two hours.

The accident remains under investigation.

(credit: CBS)

