FARGO, N.D. (AP) — Police say they’ve located the vehicle connected to a fatal shooting in Fargo, but are still looking for a suspect.

Authorities say 20-year-old Gabriel Perez was shot a number of times as he sat on a curb outside a McDonald’s restaurant near downtown Fargo about 5:30 a.m. Sunday.

Officials say a dark-colored Chevy Trailblazer entered the parking lot at a high rate of speed, pulled up next to Perez and the driver shot him multiple times before fleeing. Perez got up and started running, but collapsed a short time later. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police said Monday the Trailblazer was found in Moorhead, Minnesota and seized Sunday evening.

Police don’t know if the victim was targeted or if the shooting was random. The shooter was the only person in the SUV.

(© Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

