MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Seventeen-year-old Trashaun Morris was tried and charged as an adult Monday for the March 24 murder of 19-year-old Billy Ray Robles.

A judge added two second-degree murder charges and one third-degree murder charge to Morris’ initial charges of first-degree riot and second-degree assault, stemming from a shooting in Inver Grove Heights earlier this year.

Morris and Robles had been aboard a party bus with 40 other people celebrating a friend’s birthday when a fight broke out. As Robles stepped in to try to deescalate the situation, Morris allegedly began shooting, killing Robles and wounding another.

Monday was Morris’ first court appearance on the new charges, and his next appearance is set for Oct. 18.

Dakota County Attorney James Backstrom announced Morris is certified to stand trial as an adult.