MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — United Parcel Service (UPS) announced Monday it will hire more than 1,700 new employees in the Twin Cities this holiday season.

Among the available positions will be package handlers, drivers and driver-helpers.

“Every year, we deliver the holidays for millions of customers,” said Jim Barber, UPS’ chief operating officer. “In order to make that happen, we also deliver thousands of great seasonal jobs at our facilities across the country.”

The Minnesota locations now hiring include Eagan, Minneapolis, Maple Grove, the Minneapolis-St. Paul Airport and Shakopee.

Interested job seekers must apply on the UPS website.