MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The Minnesota Timberwolves have finalized their training camp roster with two signings.

On Monday, the team announced guards Darius Johnson-Odom and Jonathan Stark were signed. Eighteen players are now on the team’s finalized training camp roster.

Johnson-Odom, 28, comes from Italy’s Vanoli Cremona where he averaged nearly 19 points, 3 rebounds and 3.3 assists in 29 games. In addition to playing overseas, he’s spent parts of two seasons in the NBA.

Stark, 23, has experience with the Timberwolves in the team’s entry in the 2018 Las Vegas Summer League, where he averaged 8.2 points, 2 rebounds and 1.8 assists in five games.

Check out the entire roster right here.

