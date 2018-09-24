MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The Anoka County Sheriff’s Office says a 38-year-old man is being sought after he allegedly assaulted a woman inside her house during a burglary earlier this month.

According to the sheriff’s office, the burglary occurred at a residence in Columbia Heights on September 13. During the burglary, a 54-year-old woman was assaulted by the suspect, resulting in a significant head injury.

Authorities say the suspect, identified later as Andre Tiron Kelly, fled the scene. The victim was taken to North Memorial Hospital for treatment.

Kelly is described as 5-foot-9, 152 pounds with a tattoo of a clown on the right side of his neck and two teardrops tattooed on his left cheek.

An arrest warrant has been issued for Kelly, who is known to frequent the area of Minneapolis and Columbia Heights.

Anyone who has information on his whereabouts is asked to call the Anoka County Sheriff’s Office at 763-427-1212. Tipsters can also submit an anonymous tip here.