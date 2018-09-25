  • WCCO 4On Air

FARGO, N.D. (AP) — Police have arrested a suspect in a Fargo homicide.

Authorities say a 44-year-old man was taken into custody at a home west of Rochester, Minnesota about 7:30 p.m. Monday by tactical officers. The Moorhead, Minnesota man is wanted in the death of Gabriel Perez. He was fatally shot early Saturday as he sat on a curb outside a McDonald’s restaurant near downtown Fargo.

Police say the suspect surrendered after officers ordered him to come out of the house. Officials have not released a motive for the fatal shooting.

