MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — City officials in Hastings say drinking water is now safe for residents.

On Saturday, a boil water advisory was issued for Hastings following E. coli bacteria was detected in a section of the public water system.

The Minnesota Department of Health (MDH) and the City of Hastings began disinfecting the water system with chlorine on Saturday and extending through Sunday.

Then, on Tuesday, officials lifted the boil water advisory. It’s recommended that residents flush their plumbing if no water has been used in the past two days, or if they experience water discoloration.

The city and MDH are currently working to determine the cause of the E. coli detections.

