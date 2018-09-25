MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Former Minneapolis Police Chief Janeé Harteau is now the president of a Twin Cities-based tech company focused on improving interactions with police officers and the vulnerable.

On Tuesday, it was announced that Harteau has been named president of Vitals Aware Services.

Harteau joined the company in October of 2017 and focused on rolling out the Vitals app to law enforcement agencies in Minnesota, as well as creating best practices for police department on-boarding, training and policy development.

The company says that in her new role, Harteau will oversee the company’s national expansion – while still continuing to launch public safety agencies in Minnesota.

“Janeé has not only been a highly respected leader in the law enforcement world for many years, she has the ability to communicate effectively across sectors to bring people together to help build smarter and safer communities collectively,” Vitals CEO Steve Mase said.

Harteau’s new role is effective immediately.

“This is a tremendous opportunity for me to continue to serve both of those in new and innovative ways to build safer communities and help build trusting relationships between first responders and the people they protect,” Harteau said.